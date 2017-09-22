Turkish-Armenian MP says will seek Ankara-Yerevan dialogue
September 22, 2017 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish-Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan has pledged to make effort to help restore dialogue between Ankara and Yerevan.
Paylan, who is currently in the Armenian capital, will meet president Serzh Sargsyan later on Friday, September 22.
"Democracy is failing in Turkey, and there needs to be a dialogue," the MP said.
"When I return to Turkey, I will talk to ministers and try to pave the way for relaunching the dialogue between the two countries."
Paylan was commenting on Sargsyan's remarks made at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly about annulling the Zurich protocols on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.
