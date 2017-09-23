U.S. lawmaker describes Armenia visit as "an unforgettable experience"
September 23, 2017 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairman David Valadao has described his recent visit to Armenia as "an unforgettable experience."
Valadao was among the Members of U.S. Congress who arrived in Armenia, with some of them also visiting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).
"Having the opportunity to visit Armenia, a nation so many of my constituents know and love, was an unforgettable experience," Valadao said in a tweet.
When visiting Artsakh, the Representative, alongside government officials and ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, reviewed life-saving HALO Trust de-mining programs that he has helped fund as a leading member of the House Appropriations Committee.
Also, alongside U.S. Representatives Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier, Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard and Jim Sensenbrenner, Valadao visited the Armenian Genocide memorial.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The training center closed its Chicago location a year ago. CEO Rich DiTieri says the institute was spread too thin at the time.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian wrestler wins World Military Championships gold In the final round of the competition, the wrestler of the Armenian National team beat Russian Alexei Kinyakin to become the champion.
Assad troops liberate new town in Syria's Homs the Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the Islamic State’s positions and liberate the town of Mushayrifah Al-Shamaliyah.
Armenia defense chief, U.S. lawmakers talk ties, Karabakh issue The Members of Congress, in turn, pledged to work for better Armenia-U.S. ties and the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Russian airstrike destroys Al-Qaeda-linked camp in Idlib the Russian Air Force destroyed the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham military camp in the town of Nayrab near the Turkish border with the Idlib Governorate.