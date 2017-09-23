U.S. lawmaker describes Armenia visit as "an unforgettable experience"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairman David Valadao has described his recent visit to Armenia as "an unforgettable experience."

Valadao was among the Members of U.S. Congress who arrived in Armenia, with some of them also visiting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

"Having the opportunity to visit Armenia, a nation so many of my constituents know and love, was an unforgettable experience," Valadao said in a tweet.

When visiting Artsakh, the Representative, alongside government officials and ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, reviewed life-saving HALO Trust de-mining programs that he has helped fund as a leading member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Also, alongside U.S. Representatives Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier, Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard and Jim Sensenbrenner, Valadao visited the Armenian Genocide memorial.