Shirak-2017 driving campaign launching Sept. 30 in Armenia
September 23, 2017 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Shirak-2017 driving campaign will be held in Shirak province in Armenia's north from September 30 to October 1.
During the event, those participating will visit several sites across the province and conclude the tour near the Trchkan waterfall.
The route will pass through off-road areas.
