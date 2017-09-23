// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Shirak-2017 driving campaign launching Sept. 30 in Armenia

Shirak-2017 driving campaign launching Sept. 30 in Armenia
September 23, 2017 - 12:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Shirak-2017 driving campaign will be held in Shirak province in Armenia's north from September 30 to October 1.

During the event, those participating will visit several sites across the province and conclude the tour near the Trchkan waterfall.

The route will pass through off-road areas.

 Top stories
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to ArmeniaHealth ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Henley & Partners: Armenia improves standing on nationality quality indexHenley & Partners: Armenia improves standing on nationality quality index
Armenia took 97th spot in the Quality of Nationality Index, improving its position due to new opportunities for living and working abroad.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
Armenia named "not free" in terms of press freedom
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Stephen King adaptation '1922' trailer lands online (video) The approximately 2-and-a-half minute video is full of suspense and offers a look at Thomas Jane as the murderous man.
Armenia closely follows developments in Syria: FM Nalbandian said that Armenia closely follows developments in Syria and is hopeful that the crisis will soon be resolved.
4000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in ceasefire violations over past week The Karabakh frontline units continue retaining the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.
Karabakh lawmakers, Turkish public figures discuss conflict, Genocide Lawmakers of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) parliament on September 22 evening met Turkish public figures in Stepanakert.