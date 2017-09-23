Armenian party leader to observe Kurdistan independence vote

PanARMENIAN.Net - Leader of the Democratic Party of Armenia Aram Sargsyan will visit Erbil to observe the independence referendum for Iraqi Kurdistan, the party's press service reports.

The vote is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 25.

The result will be binding for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), but its legality has been rejected by the federal government of Iraq.

Only Israel has so far endorsed the creation of an independent Kurdistan.