Armenian foreign minister, OSCE envoys talk Karabakh in New York

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign minister Edward Nalbandian on Friday, September 22 met the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to discuss the conflict in Nagorno Karakakh (Artsakh).

Meeting the Armenian foreign policy chief were ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

At the gathering, the sides weighed in on the ways to achieve a peaceful settlement of the conflict, as well as discussed issues concerning the possible meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers on Saturday.

Nalbandian is currently participating in the 72nd session of UN General Assembly in New York. On the sidelines of the session, the foreign minister has met with top diplomats of a number of countries, establishing ties on behalf of Armenia with seven states.