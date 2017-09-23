Armenian protesters want Turkey and Azerbaijan's recognition of Genocide
September 23, 2017 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The North American Kurdish Alliance, the “Kevok” Foundation, the Hellenic American Leadership Council, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region, as well as other pro-democracy and human rights groups held a “Rally for Freedom” on Sept. 20 demanding an end to the dictatorial rule of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The rally took place in Dag Hammarskjold Plaza in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York City as the two leaders addressed the UN General Assembly, The Armenian Weekly reports.
“The serious deterioration of democracy and disrespect of fundamental human rights in Turkey and Azerbaijan are of grave concern, and reflect the contempt both regimes have for international law,” said ANCA Eastern Region Chairman Steve Mesrobian. “When the world community does not hold them accountable for treating their own citizens so poorly, it should be no surprise that these regimes are emboldened to commit brutal violence and war crimes against Armenians, Kurds, and others outside their borders in Artsakh and Syria, further destabilizing an already unsettled region.”
Protesters at the rally called on the regimes to release jailed journalist and political prisoners, stop their denial of the Armenian Genocide, end the illegal economic blockade of Armenia and Artsakh, and stop their export of violence. Fifteen personal bodyguards of Turkish President Erdogan are under indictment for their attacks on peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C., in May.
“To deflect attention from these egregious actions, and from the rampant corruption in their countries, both Azerbaijan and Turkey have engaged in ‘caviar diplomacy’ to influence Western democracies, investing millions of dollars to have them look the other way,” continued Mesrobian.
A recent investigative report produced by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and other groups has uncovered close to $3 billion used by Azerbaijan in an apparent money laundering and bribery campaign waged throughout Europe. Turkey has used similar tactics, and has spent millions on lobbying and PR firms in the U.S. and Europe.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The training center closed its Chicago location a year ago. CEO Rich DiTieri says the institute was spread too thin at the time.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Stephen King adaptation '1922' trailer lands online (video) The approximately 2-and-a-half minute video is full of suspense and offers a look at Thomas Jane as the murderous man.
Armenia closely follows developments in Syria: FM Nalbandian said that Armenia closely follows developments in Syria and is hopeful that the crisis will soon be resolved.
Fans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA award Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
Syrian army launches fresh offensive in Golan Heights Led by the 9th Division , the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Beit Jinn pocket on Friday evening, seizing several points in the process.