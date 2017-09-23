Karabakh lawmakers, Turkish public figures discuss conflict, Genocide
September 23, 2017 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lawmakers of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) parliament on Friday, September 22 evening met Turkish public figures in Stepanakert.
At the meeting, the sides discussed issues concerning the Armenian Genocide recognition, the conflict in Karabakh, as well as prospects of cooperation in the future.
According to the guests, the normalization of Armenian-Turkish ties should be viewed mostly from the angle of democratic values and human rights.
At the request of Turkish public officials, the Artsakh lawmakers provided details about the process of the Karabakh conflict settlement and Karabakh's stance on the issue.
