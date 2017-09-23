4000 shots fired by Azerbaijan in ceasefire violations over past week
September 23, 2017 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani armed forced fired 4000 shots towards Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) positions in ceasefire violations over the period between September 17 and 23.
Besides firearms, the Azeri troops also used grenade launchers in the southeastern section of the contact line.
The Karabakh frontline units continue retaining the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.
