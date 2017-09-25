More Armenian IT students will study at Russian universities
September 25, 2017 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of Russia's Ministry of Education and Science Olga Vasilieva has said it is necessary to increase the number of Armenian IT students in Russian universities.
"Armenia is very much interested in training engineers and students who will end up working in the field of information technologies," Vasilieva said, according to TASS.
"We are doing our best to expand the number of incoming students [from Armenia] coming to Russia for studying these specialties in the next academic year."
She said that many Russian universities already have close ties with their Armenian counterparts.
