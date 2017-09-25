Paris Fashion Week to feature Armenian designer's SS collection
September 25, 2017 - 13:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The collection created by Armenian designer Ariga Torosyan, who founded the brand Arigato, will be presented at the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018.
In a conversation with PanaRMENIAN.Net, the designer said that her showroom, called Ozone, will open in the framework of the fashion week in the French capital from September 28 to October 4 to display the creator's new models for women.
"Titled Elemental Impression, the collection is inspired by the three basic elements that exist in nature - triangle, circle, and square," she said, adding that the whole collection was produced in Armenia.
"Humans are on a daily basis either in contact with these elements or can feel/see them in their surroundings. In the 'elemental collection,' you can find a strong influence of geometrical elements on one of the most important creations of humankind, i.s. clothing."
This is not the first time that Torosyan is participating in the prestigious fashion event. Previously, her collection was presented as part of the Paris Fashion Week AW 2017-2018 in March.
