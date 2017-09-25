Armenian language will become official if Kurds vote for independence
September 25, 2017 - 18:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian will be among the five official languages if Kurds vote to become an independent state, TASS reports.
Members of the High Council for the referendum have revealed the details of the Kurdish authorities' plan in case the majority vote for independence from Baghdad.
Besides Armenian, the Kurdish, Arabic, Assyrian and the language of ethnic Turkoman people will also be declared official.
The draft of the rights of religious and national groups in the Kurdistan state also stipulates that all of them will have "full representation" in state institutions, "become real partners in the government of the independent state", while in the framework of the federal system, Arabs, Yezidis and Turkomans in particular, will independently manage their regions.
People in Iraq's autonomous region of Kurdistan are voting in an independence referendum, amid rising tensions and international opposition
Photo:AFP
