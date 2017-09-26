Armenian language is integral part of Cypriot history: officials
September 26, 2017 - 12:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Council of Europe experts on national minorities recently visited Cyprus where they met representatives of the ministry of education and culture.
During the meetings, the ministry representatives said that the Armenian and Cypriot-Arabic languages are an integral part of the history and culture of Cyprus.
Experts of the Council of Europe also held meetings with the lawmakers of the Cypriot parliament, who represent the interests of the Armenian community of the country, Rusarminfo reports citing Greek newspaper Alithia.
Also, the publication notes that the Armenian language, along with the Cyprian-Arabic one, is recognized as the official language of national minorities.
According to a 2011 census, about 4,000 Armenians live in Cyprus.
