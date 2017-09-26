Armenia holds live fire exercises with Smerch systems

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian armed forces have conducted live fire exercises with the use of Smerch multiple rocket launchers, a fresh teaser from a military TV program revealed on Monday, September 25.

Smerch systems were for the first time unveiled on September 21, 2016 during a military parade marking the 25th anniversary of Armenia's independence.

The purchase was envisaged under a $200 million loan agreement with Russia.

Also showcased during the parade were Buk surface-to-air missile systems and Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems, both bought from Russia.