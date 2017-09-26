Armenia expects Georgia's balanced position on Karabakh: NA speaker

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is expecting Georgia's balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, parliament speaker Ara Babloyan told Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi on Monday, September 25.

Also included in the Armenian delegation are lawmakers Armen Ashotyan, Armen Rustamyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Lena Nazaryan.

"Armenia greatly appreciates Georgia's role in issues of security in the South Caucasus region and expects a balanced position on the Karabakh conflict," Babloyan said,

"We believe that the peaceful settlement of the conflict has no alternative and can only be reached through the self-determination of the Artsakh people."

Also, the speaker said that the arms race unleashed by Azerbaijan is a serious security threat for the whole region.

Besides, the sides discussed a number of issues on bilateral cooperation, pledging more efforts for deepening ties between the two countries.