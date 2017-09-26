Armenia expects Georgia's balanced position on Karabakh: NA speaker
September 26, 2017 - 12:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is expecting Georgia's balanced position on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, parliament speaker Ara Babloyan told Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi on Monday, September 25.
Also included in the Armenian delegation are lawmakers Armen Ashotyan, Armen Rustamyan, Vardevan Grigoryan and Lena Nazaryan.
"Armenia greatly appreciates Georgia's role in issues of security in the South Caucasus region and expects a balanced position on the Karabakh conflict," Babloyan said,
"We believe that the peaceful settlement of the conflict has no alternative and can only be reached through the self-determination of the Artsakh people."
Also, the speaker said that the arms race unleashed by Azerbaijan is a serious security threat for the whole region.
Besides, the sides discussed a number of issues on bilateral cooperation, pledging more efforts for deepening ties between the two countries.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The training center closed its Chicago location a year ago. CEO Rich DiTieri says the institute was spread too thin at the time.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
USC hosts Innovate Armenia to celebrate Armenian science, culture At the Alumni Park, there were several featured musicians, Armenian delicacies and wine for visitors to enjoy.
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Exciting names announced to direct "Game of Thrones" Season 8 Miguel Sapochnik will return for the eighth-and-final season of "Game of Thrones" (which will consist of six episodes total).
Demi Lovato documentary premiere date set “My fans have been on this journey with me since I was 8 years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life,” she said.