Paris exhibit features Armenian manuscripts, Genocide materials

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Arab World Institute in Paris is hosting an exhibition titled "The Birth of Christ in the Middle East," which also features ancient Armenian manuscripts dating back to the 14th century and an altar curtain from 1798.

The ceremony was launched by French president Emanuel Macron and his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, Rusarminfo says.

According to the representative of the Jerusalem Patriarchate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Hovnan Baghdasaryan, the subject of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 has also been presented at the exhibition.

The museum exhibited photographs depicting the arrival of Armenian refugees to Aleppo and Egypt.