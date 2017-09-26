Paris exhibit features Armenian manuscripts, Genocide materials
September 26, 2017 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Arab World Institute in Paris is hosting an exhibition titled "The Birth of Christ in the Middle East," which also features ancient Armenian manuscripts dating back to the 14th century and an altar curtain from 1798.
The ceremony was launched by French president Emanuel Macron and his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, Rusarminfo says.
According to the representative of the Jerusalem Patriarchate of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Hovnan Baghdasaryan, the subject of the Armenian Genocide of 1915 has also been presented at the exhibition.
The museum exhibited photographs depicting the arrival of Armenian refugees to Aleppo and Egypt.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The training center closed its Chicago location a year ago. CEO Rich DiTieri says the institute was spread too thin at the time.
Partner news
Latest news
USC hosts Innovate Armenia to celebrate Armenian science, culture At the Alumni Park, there were several featured musicians, Armenian delicacies and wine for visitors to enjoy.
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Exciting names announced to direct "Game of Thrones" Season 8 Miguel Sapochnik will return for the eighth-and-final season of "Game of Thrones" (which will consist of six episodes total).
Demi Lovato documentary premiere date set “My fans have been on this journey with me since I was 8 years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life,” she said.