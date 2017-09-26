Demi Lovato documentary premiere date set

PanARMENIAN.Net - The pop star’s upcoming documentary, "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated", will premiere on YouTube on Oct. 17, EW announced.

“My fans have been on this journey with me since I was 8 years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life,” the 25-year-old said in a statement. “As I embark on a new journey both personally and professionally, it was important to me to create this documentary with a platform that would allow me to continue to bring my story directly to my fans.”

The feature-length film will cover the making of her new album, "Tell Me You Love Me", out Sept. 29, as well as her personal struggles over the years, including the process of getting sober during her stint as a judge on The X Factor and her experiences with an eating disorder.

For EW’s Fall Music Preview, the singer admitted that inviting cameras into her life and into the studio wasn’t easy. “It’s definitely a challenge, because you just want to be completely open and free, and when you have cameras on you, you don’t feel like you can do that,” she said. “But you get used to it. And once you get past that mentality, you forget the cameras are there and you’re able to be completely vulnerable.”

The documentary will also address her dating life following her six-year relationship with actor Wilmer Valderrama, which ended in 2016. It’s a topic Lovato promises her new album will explore, too. “I have never really been so honest [about my love life],” Lovato said of her music. “You can just hear it through the lyrics. I think my fans are gonna know exactly who I’m talking about.”

"Tell Me You Love Me", the singer’s sixth studio album, features the hit single “Sorry Not Sorry” as well as more soulful tracks — like the title track and “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” — that Lovato hopes will put her vocal talents front and center. “I wanted to make sure that this album showcased my voice,” she said. “I think what’ll surprise fans the most for this new album is how R&B I’m going.”