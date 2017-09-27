Caviar releases personalized iPhone X with golden Armenian coat of arms

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the announcement of the new iPhone X, along with the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus two weeks ago, the Russian company Caviar launched a new luxurious series.

Now the Apple flagships come with titanium bodies, inspired by the MiG-35 jet-fighter, the Satan ICBM, and the T-14 Armata tank.

Caviar offers a lot of options for luxurious personalization, including three options with a golden coat of arms of Armenia.

One of the cheapest options is iPhone 8 with black onyx for RUB179,000 which is around $3,000. The meteorite-coated iPhone X would set you back RUB244,000 or $4,500.

The regular retail prices of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X in Russia are respectively RUB56,990 ($986), RUB64,990 ($1,125) and RUB79,990 ($1,385).