UN chief supports OSCE efforts in de-escalating Karabakh tensions

PanARMENIAN.Net - UN Secretary-General António Guterres supports the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to de-escalate tensions in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and reinvigorate the negotiation process, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday, September 26.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the recent meetings in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly between the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group and the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan," Dujarric said.

"(He) hopes that the planned summit meeting at the Presidential level would contribute to enhancing confidence and fostering the necessary political will among the parties to find peaceful compromise solutions to the key outstanding issues."

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are organizing a meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, a statement released on Saturday, September 23 revealed.