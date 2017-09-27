UN chief supports OSCE efforts in de-escalating Karabakh tensions
September 27, 2017 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UN Secretary-General António Guterres supports the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to de-escalate tensions in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone and reinvigorate the negotiation process, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday, September 26.
"The Secretary-General welcomes the recent meetings in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly between the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group and the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan," Dujarric said.
"(He) hopes that the planned summit meeting at the Presidential level would contribute to enhancing confidence and fostering the necessary political will among the parties to find peaceful compromise solutions to the key outstanding issues."
The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are organizing a meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, a statement released on Saturday, September 23 revealed.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The majority of Israeli citizens are in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide, former Knesset lawmaker Alexander Tzinker said.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The church planned to be restored in the frame of the World Humor Village Project will start operating as a cultural center.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Islamic State launches major offensive on key Iraqi city IS militants launched an assault on Ramadi (about 100 kilometers west of Baghdad) this morning catching Iraqi security forces off-guard.
Armenia saw 20-22% growth in IT sector in 2008-2016: prime minister Karapetyan cited the government's policies among the drivers for growth in the IT industry but said that more can be done for a better picture.
"Game of Thrones" Kit Harington and Rose Leslie confirm engagement After months of rumours and speculation, an announcement has been published in the forthcoming marriages section of The Times newspaper.
'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' may be a 'two-parter' "It's like a two-parter, this movie. That's more than I've said, in general. I don't know why people have to be so secretive," Olivia Munn said.