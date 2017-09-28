Member of U.S. Congress calls for Armenian Genocide recognition
September 28, 2017 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States Representative for Hawaii,Tulsi Gabbard has urged the Congress to recognize the Armenian Genocide, saying that it is unconscionable that the United States government still has not formally recognized and condemned the Genocide.
Gabbard (HI-02) last week traveled to Armenia on an official, bipartisan diplomatic trip as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives and a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.
“One major issue that continues to be unresolved, is global recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide," the congresswoman said after her visit.
"It is unconscionable that the United States government still has not formally recognized and condemned the Armenian genocide. I stand with Armenians in America and around the world in condemning the Armenian Genocide, and I call on my colleagues to adopt House Resolution 220 so we never forget, or repeat, the suffering endured by the Armenian people."
Last year, Hawaii’s State Legislature passed a resolution recognizing the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh and previously, along with 46 other states, passed legislation formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide, and honoring its victims.
