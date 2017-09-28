U.S. lawmaker supports free and independent Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States must support a diplomatic resolution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict to allow for the people of Karabakh to exercise their freedom and independence, the U.S. Representative for Hawaii,Tulsi Gabbard has said in a statement on Wednesday, September 27.

Her comments came after a trip to Armenia on an official, bipartisan diplomatic trip as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, and as a member of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

“The resilience and courage I witnessed in the people of the Nagorno Karabakh region who remain in an ongoing conflict over their independence, further demonstrates our shared values of freedom, democracy, and self determination," she said.

"We must support a diplomatic resolution to this ongoing conflict, such as what has been proposed by the Minsk Group (made up of the United States, France, and Russia), to allow for the people of Nagorno Karabakh to exercise their freedom and independence."

“While there is much progress to be made within Armenia, the resilience of the Armenian people, their rich culture, values, and the depth of economic and academic investment I witnessed during my trip leaves me hopeful for the future of Armenia and the region,” she added.

