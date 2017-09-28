Armenia, Egypt resume economic talks for fist time in 12 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia and Egypt have kicked off a new round of talks on economic and technical cooperation for the first time in over a decade, Egypt's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, September 27, Ahram Online says.

Experts from the two countries met for the fifth round of a bilateral cooperation committee, Egypt's ambassador to ArmeniaTarek Maatysaid in a statement.

The committee last met in Cairo in 2005.

The talks are especially important as they highlight "the determination of the two sides to push forward economic, trade and technical cooperation," the statement added.

A number of agreements are expected to be signed on bilateral cooperation.

Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan has said he looks forward to a visit by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi to the country, Maaty said.

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian also renewed his invitation to Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to visit Yerevan.

In July, Egypt and Armenia launched a regular flight connection between the two countries, as they celebrated 25 years since the signing of a 1992 agreement creating bilateral diplomatic ties.