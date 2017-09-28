Armenia agrees to extradite eight convicts to Iran
September 28, 2017 - 17:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has agreed to transport eight jailed Iranian citizens to Iran, justice minister Davit Harutyunyan said at a meeting with the Islamic Republic's ambassador in Armenia Kazem Sajjad on Wednesday, September 27.
Besides the issue of extradition, the sides also weighed in on the bilateral cooperation and partnership.
Citing the high level of political ties between Tehran and Yerevan, Sajjadi said the two countries should also broaden their bilateral judicial ties.
Harutyunyan said, in turn, that the implementation of a previously-made agreement for the extradition of Iranian and Armenian convicts is a major step towards expansion of judicial ties between the two countries.
Also, a possible visit to Iran by the juctice minister was discussed at the meeting.
