Russia's role in Karabakh conflict settlement process 'unchanged'
September 28, 2017 - 18:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia's position on the issue of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and its role in the process have not changed, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday, September 28.
Zakharova was commenting on possible changes in the structure of the OSCE Minsk Group.
"I have no information on changes. I will clarify the issue with experts and provide more detailed materials on the matter," she said.
"Russia's role in the settlement and the basis for our position (on the issue of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict - Ed.) are unchanged."
