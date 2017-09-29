Armenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new Armenian startup and a unique guidebook for finding food outlets, Dinebook was developed as a system for booking tables in the bestrestaurants and cafés in Yerevan.

The app supports Armenian, Russian and English languages, and has already partnered with a number of cafés, pizza places and restaurants.

The platform enables users to book tables starting form 9:30am to 11:00pm, as well ascollect 'loyalty points' and use them when paying the bill.

The creators promise a user-friendly interface and an easy booking process.

"Just choose the date, time and number of people in your table and access to exclusive benefits in many restaurants. It is simple, fast and totally free," the app's description on the App Store reads.

Dinebook Manager

With the help of Dinebook Management, restaurateur can effectively track and manage customer flows as the system provides database analysis and control, at the same time helping to distinguish the vacant, reserved and occupied tables.