Armenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in Yerevan
September 29, 2017 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A new Armenian startup and a unique guidebook for finding food outlets, Dinebook was developed as a system for booking tables in the bestrestaurants and cafés in Yerevan.
The app supports Armenian, Russian and English languages, and has already partnered with a number of cafés, pizza places and restaurants.
The platform enables users to book tables starting form 9:30am to 11:00pm, as well ascollect 'loyalty points' and use them when paying the bill.
The creators promise a user-friendly interface and an easy booking process.
"Just choose the date, time and number of people in your table and access to exclusive benefits in many restaurants. It is simple, fast and totally free," the app's description on the App Store reads.
Dinebook Manager
With the help of Dinebook Management, restaurateur can effectively track and manage customer flows as the system provides database analysis and control, at the same time helping to distinguish the vacant, reserved and occupied tables.
Top stories
This year, Apple added Portrait Lighting mode, which lets you add professional lighting looks to your photos.
"The app has gone through a normal growth process, with no global PR promotion having been implemented yet," Avanesyan said.
Today’s high performance computing environments can significantly benefit if core algorithms and processes are accelerated using hardware.
Putting dedicated AI chips in mobile devices allows for faster processing, longer battery life, and greater user security.
Partner news
Latest news
EU envoy hopes Armenian-Turkish border will open 'in the near future' The envoy emphasized "keen interest in Armenian and Turkish societies for enhancing people-to-people contacts."
Iran says may "take options" if U.S. leaves nuclear deal The U.S. will be in a better position if it remains committed to the nuclear deal, Zarif said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
Stolen Aivazovsky painting found in Switzerland According to Irina Volk, Aivazovsky's "View of Revel" created in 1845, was going to be showcased at Switzerland's Koller auction house.
Four Armenian grandmasters brace for Isle of Man Round 7 After six rounds, Sergei Movsessian (Armenia) will face Ivan Sokolov (the Netherlands) with 4.5 points each.