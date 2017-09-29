Forbes: Firms of 5 Armenian tycoons among the largest in Russia
September 29, 2017 - 17:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Forbes has published a list of 200 largest private companies of Russia in 2017, which includes five firms belonging to businessmen of Armenian origin.
The second spot of the ranking is taken by Sergey Galitsky's (formerly Harutyunyan) Magnet, with a revenue of 1.75 trillion rubles in 2016.
Samvel Karapetyan's Tashir Group is on the 34th position with an annual revenue of 195 billion rubles.
The company Rosgosstrakh belonging to Danil Khachaturov boasts an annual revenue of 140 billion rubles and is placed the 52nd.
Nikolai and Sergei Sarkisov's RESO Group and Kamo Avagumyan's Avilon come in the 92nd and 159th, respectively.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
The new agreement that will soon be signed between Armenia and the European Union poses no risks for Russia, Edmon Marukyan has said.
By the time he was a teenager, he had already participated in several group and solo exhibitions in Armenia and throughout Europe and Asia.
Partner news
Latest news
Sarah Jessica Parker says no ‘Sex and the City 3' happening She explained, “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story."
Islamic State sent elite troops, tanks to Syria from Iraq: media The reinforcements sent by IS included elite shock troops (inghamasis), battle tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and gun-trucks.
Level of bribery down in Armenia in past year, new report shows Armenia takes the 61st spot among 137 economies reported, Azerbaijan is the 63rd, while Georgia is ahead on the 30th position.
Mkhitaryan might have influenced Utd's decision to re-sign Ibrahimovic: MEN According to the publication, the Armenia international might have unwittingly influenced United's decision to re-sign Ibrahimovic.