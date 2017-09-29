Forbes: Firms of 5 Armenian tycoons among the largest in Russia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Forbes has published a list of 200 largest private companies of Russia in 2017, which includes five firms belonging to businessmen of Armenian origin.

The second spot of the ranking is taken by Sergey Galitsky's (formerly Harutyunyan) Magnet, with a revenue of 1.75 trillion rubles in 2016.

Samvel Karapetyan's Tashir Group is on the 34th position with an annual revenue of 195 billion rubles.

The company Rosgosstrakh belonging to Danil Khachaturov boasts an annual revenue of 140 billion rubles and is placed the 52nd.

Nikolai and Sergei Sarkisov's RESO Group and Kamo Avagumyan's Avilon come in the 92nd and 159th, respectively.