Iran says may "take options" if U.S. leaves nuclear deal

September 29, 2017 - 13:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday, September 28 that if the U.S. withdraws the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran will also opt for quitting the deal or taking other options, IRNA reports.

The U.S. will be in a better position if it remains committed to the nuclear deal, Zarif said in an interview with the Qatari-based satellite network, Aljazeera.

“If the U.S. quits the JCPOA, Iran will have other options available,” Zarif said.

As for the Iran-Saudi Arabia relations, the Iranian top diplomat said, “Tehran is ready for dialogue with Riyadh on regional disagreements.”

Iran has always endeavored to establish stability in the region but Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have undermined it, he said, noting that Saudi Arabia should stop exporting terrorism and extremism.

Touching upon the crisis in Qatar, Zarif said that Saudi Arabia’s policies vis-à-vis Qatar are not positive. He reiterated Iran’s support for Kuwait’s mediation.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Bahrain cut off their relations with Qatar in June, alleging that the tiny Arab kingdom is supporting terrorism, but Doha has categorically rejected the accusation.

Later, the countries set 13 conditions for resuming ties with Doha including cutting off its relations with Iran but Doha dismissed all the allegations, noting the preconditions contravene the country’s sovereignty.

