EU envoy hopes Armenian-Turkish border will open 'in the near future'
September 29, 2017 - 14:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - EU ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalsky has expressed hope that the border with Turkey will open "in the near future," the bloc's official representation said in a series of tweets.
Switalsky was addressing the international conference Regional & National Security Dynamics in the framework of Armenia-Turkey Normalisation Process programme funded by the European Union.
The envoy emphasized "keen interest in Armenian and Turkish societies for enhancing people-to-people contacts."
Also, the ambassador stressed the importance of reconciliation and overcoming the difficult past just as Poland and Germany were able to do.
Yerevan and Ankara have no diplomatic ties. Turkey reacted to the war in Nagarno Karabakh (Artsakh) by closing its border with Armenia out of support for Azerbaijan.
