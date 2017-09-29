DigiTec Expo technological exhibition launches in Armenia
September 29, 2017 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 13th annual international DigiTec Expo technological exhibition launched in Armenia on Friday, September 29.
This year, the DigiTec is unprecedented in terms of the number of participants, with around 150 participants attending the event.
The participants of DigiTec have started unveiling the latest developments and trends of the sector, innovations and job opportunities of the current market. Business meetings, competitions, forums, seminars and other events are also being held.
Among the participants of DigiTec 2017 are such Armenian leading companies as Joomag, Ucom, Arpinet, VOLO, Zangi, Monitis, SFL, ArmSoft.
DigiTec 2017 hosts participants and delegations from Japan, China, India, Sweden, Russia, USA, Canada and other countries. Among the international participants such companies as the Dahua Technology from China, Hitachi Construction Machinery Eurasia and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Japan, Ericsson from Sweden, Jabra from Denmark and others will participate.
