Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong’o eyed for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ reboot
September 30, 2017 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kristen Stewart is being eyed for the “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, Variety reports citing sources close to the project.
The “Twilight” star would play one of the members of the female private detective agency. Stewart’s is not the only name being considered. Casting is under way, and Sony, the studio behind the film, is also interested in several other big names, including Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Elizabeth Banks, who scored with “Pitch Perfect 2,” is directing the film. It’s slated for a summer 2019 release, and Sony clearly has franchise hopes for the project. Banks, Elizabeth Cantillon and Max Handelman will produce.
Stewart has focused largely on indie fare in recent years, earning raves for her work in “Still Alice,” “Cafe Society,” and “Personal Shopper.” She hasn’t headlined a major studio tentpole film since “Snow White and the Hunstman” in 2010. She will appear in Fox’s “Underwater,” which centers on a crew of underwater researchers scrambling with the fallout from an earthquake.
“Charlie’s Angels” first came to public attention during its five-season run on ABC from September 22, 1976 to June 24, 1981. It was later given the big screen treatment in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu playing the Angels. That film was a major hit, earning $264.1 million. A sequel, 2003’s “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” disappointed at the domestic box office, but got a lift from overseas crowds, topping out at $259.2 million globally.
Photo. SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK
