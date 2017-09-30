// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Dan Yessian's 'An Armenian Trilogy' commemorates Genocide centennial

September 30, 2017 - 14:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A new collaboration featuring award-winning composer, producer and musician Dan Yessian and opera singer Kenny Watson kicks off later this month.

Yessian created "An Armenian Trilogy" to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Now fully orchestrated, the composition will be performed in Armenia by the Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Watson, a singer from Detroit, will perform "I See Wings," a song written using music from the third part of "An Armenian Trilogy."

According to the author, the symphony tells the story of the Armenian people and ends with the song "I See Wings" to conclude the project with hopefulness.

