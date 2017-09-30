Turkey's pro-Kurdish party sums up Garo Paylan's visit to Armenia
September 30, 2017 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Peoples' Democratic Party of Turkey has summed up lawmaker Garo Paylan's visit to Armenia in September, during which the Turkish-Armenian MP participated in the conference"Mutual Trust, Unity and Responsibility".
Paylan "met with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, prime minister Karen Karapetyan and foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan," the HDP said on its website.
Meeting the Armenian officials, the member of the Turkish parliament dwelled upon the current political situation in Turkey and the conditions in which the Armenian community lives.
Also, Paylan said the issue of restarting the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey should be kept in focus.
Expressing readiness to facilitate in this process, the HDP cited Paylan as saying that the Armenian authorities continue wishing for a dialogue with Turkey.
