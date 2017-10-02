Square in Russia's Astrakhan officially named Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A square in the Russian city of Astrakhan, where an Armenian temple stood up until the 1930s, has been officially named Armenia, Rusarminfo reports.

A corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Astrakhan city administration.

The square had been unofficially called Armenia for a long time, an Armenian khachkar having been installed in the park back in 2008.

In May 2017, two khachkars were installed in the square to mark the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Russian and New Nakhichevan Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Russia and as a sign of friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples.