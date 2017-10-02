From dream to achievement: Ralph Yirikian's advice to future leaders

PanARMENIAN.Net - In response to the Leadership School invitation, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian had an open lecture titled “Dream and Achieve” on September 29 DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Yerevan.

Dwelling upon the qualities and abilities required for becoming a leader, Yirikian said that identifying one’s own capabilities and capacities is an important prerequisite for self-development, necessary for turning dreams into true goals and finding creative solutions for their achievement.

“Openly facing your own strengths and weaknesses and nature turns a human being into an individual, and moreover, a leader,” noted Yirikian.

“Recalling my life path, I cannot but say the following: not just university education, but the clashes and failures of life and work difficulties that bring out the questions “why did this happen?” and “how to find a solution?” and make us find answers. This is the way we develop analytical thinking, this is the way we recognize the limits of our opportunities, recognize the patterns of life, become self-confident and dare.”

Also, Yirikian warned the audience that becoming a leader should not be an end in itself.

“Become a specialist; constantly work to expand your abilities, and leadership will come by itself. The key both to your failure and success is in your hands,” he explained.

During the lecture, Yirikian drew the attention of those present to another important aspect of leadership – the moral side. As a successful business leader, he urged those attending the lecture to emphasize not only what is formulated as a goal, but also the ways to achieve that goal. A leader should lead people to the creation of such a value that will contribute to the creation of public good, which can be made solely through honest ways and means, he said. The VivaCell-MTS chief also spoke of being a good leader and a team player.

“There is no strong leader without supporters, or a team. Teamwork is an important condition for the development of corporate culture,” said Ralph Yirikian.

The speaker emphasized that it is important for future leaders to learn to appreciate their time. The lecture was followed by an open discussion and question-answer session with the participants. Ralph Yirikian answered the questions of the participants related to the business sphere, the corporate management culture of the company and the qualities of a true leader. Ralph Yirikian ended the lecture by encouraging the participants to not fear making mistakes: “If you are not making mistakes, it means that you are not doing anything. It is important to leave the comfort zone. Fear of everything new and unfamiliar is a serious obstacle for self-growth and development.”

“There are hundreds of books on leadership; renowned institutions carry out research on various aspects of leadership. Humanity has valuable information about the leaders of different periods. Throughout history, we have had many selfless and dedicated leaders who have pursued the mission of supporting our national identity, and creating material and spiritual values. I am convinced that business leaders of today should be guided by the same values,” said Yirikian.