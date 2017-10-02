WWII U.S.-Armenian vets awarded France’s highest military honor

PanARMENIAN.Net - On September 21, in the presence of U.S. Representative for Massachusetts Niki Tsongas and MA Secretary of Veterans’ Affairs Francisco Ureña, Consul General of France in Boston Valéry Freland decorated four WWII American veterans with the French Legion of Honor medal at a ceremony held at his residence. Of the four honorees, notably two were of Armenian descent: Avak Avakian of Concord, MA and Charles Sahag Sahagian of Needham Heights, MA.

According to the Consulate General’s official announcement, these veterans “were selected to be awarded the Legion of Honor for their bravery and heroism, and for their outstanding contribution to the liberation of France in World War II.”

Established in 1802 by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion of Honor “is exclusively awarded in cases of exemplary military and civilian services. It is the oldest and highest honor in France. It is awarded by decree of the President of the French Republic, [in this instance by] Mr. Emmanuel Macron. Since the 60th anniversary of D-Day, France recognizes every year many American veterans of WWII for their courageous service.”

Charles S. Sahagian was born 91 years ago to Zarouhi Khoshabjian Sahagian and Sahag Bedros Sahagian. His parents hailed respectively from the cities of Digranagert and Kharpert in Western Armenia and were survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

The material was provided by Sahagian's grandson,Ludér Tavit Sahagian, a MA-based writer specializing in international relations and diplomacy.