Paris to host Armenian Gala October 21-22
October 3, 2017 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The French capital city of Paris will host the Armenian Gala at the Maison des Arts Theatre on October 21 and 22, Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.
According to the news story, the event will feature internationally renowned artists, as well as singers from Armenia.
Wearing costumes with traditional designs, colors, and cuts, Ararat troupe of young dancers will offer a spectacle, rich in emotion and in tradition.
Top stories
"The political and humanitarian assistance provided by Armenia to the Syrian-Armenian community was an important step," Aram I said.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
The new agreement that will soon be signed between Armenia and the European Union poses no risks for Russia, Edmon Marukyan has said.
By the time he was a teenager, he had already participated in several group and solo exhibitions in Armenia and throughout Europe and Asia.
Partner news
Latest news
ICRC launches War Surgery Seminar for Armenian medics On 2 October, a three-day War Surgery Seminar started in Dilijan organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross Delegation in Armenia.
24% more passengers used services of Armenian airports Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 24% in the nine months of 2017 against the same period last year
Armenia's football team is quite dangerous at home: PZPN chief The former football player noted that the match with Armenia is more important than the one with Montenegro.
Armenian and foreign designers to feature at Yerevan Fashion Week Organizer of Yerevan Fashion Week Naira Niazyan told PanARMENIAN.Net that the event will feature eight designers from Armenia