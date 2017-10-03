Paris to host Armenian Gala October 21-22

PanARMENIAN.Net - The French capital city of Paris will host the Armenian Gala at the Maison des Arts Theatre on October 21 and 22, Nouvelles d'Armenie reports.

According to the news story, the event will feature internationally renowned artists, as well as singers from Armenia.

Wearing costumes with traditional designs, colors, and cuts, Ararat troupe of young dancers will offer a spectacle, rich in emotion and in tradition.