New LED system lightens up one more Armenian village

PanARMENIAN.Net - It has been 3 years since the village of Berdavan in Armenia's Tavush province obtained outdoor lighting as a result of the Alternative Energy project initiated by the Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) and VivaCell-MTS.

The partners have constructed 2 outdoor lighting systems. The central roads of the village, including those leading to the kindergarten, the school and other important community centers, are illuminated now.

In the fall of 2016, 175 LED lights were installed in Berdavan illuminating a 5,425 m long area. During the second stage of the project, 27 LED lights were installed, lighting another 900 m of the main road. In total, 202 LED lights were installed; with 6,325 m of roadways currently illuminated in the village.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, project coordinator and general engineer of the FPWC Martin Maralchyan, head of Noyemberyan community Karen Abazyan, head of Berdavan Smbat Mughdusyan and the community residents attended the launch of the newly constructed energy-efficient system.

“Villagers living in border communities are the guards of our safety. It is important to make sure that they feel our support, too. If the villagers are left alone to cope with their problems, they might lose hope and the will to struggle. By implementing long-term sustainable projects, we want to show the villagers that they are not alone, that they have our backing. If we want to build a strong country, we should remember that our strength lies in our unity. Everything will be possible if we always keep that in mind,” said Yirikian.

Introducing energy efficient technological solutions provides a cost effective way to improve village life. Outdoor lighting provides a safer environment at night.

The energy efficient LED lights ensure that this project is environmentally sustainable. In contrast to regular light bulbs, LED lights are capable of serving much longer and consume 80% less electricity.

The streets of Berdavan will be illuminated from 9:00pm until 02:00am in summer time and from 6:00pm till 01:00am in winter. During holidays, street lighting will be provided for the whole night.