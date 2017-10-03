24% more passengers used services of Armenian airports

PanARMENIAN.Net - Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 24% in the nine months of 2017 against the same period last year, the general department of civil aviation reports.

Overall, 1,922,183 people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.

The traffic grew by 15.5% in September year-on-year.

According to the data, 17,183 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in January-September 2017, up by 49.7% against the same period last year.