Armenia may join U.S.-initiated House Democracy Partnership

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian ambassador the United States Grigor Hovhannissian on Tuesday, October 3 met U.S. Representative for North Carolina David E. Price in Washington.

At the meeting, the sides discussed Armenia’s joining the House Democracy Partnership and working directly with parliaments of various states.

HDP is a bipartisan, twenty-member commission of the U.S. House of Representatives that works directly with partner countries around the world to support the development of effective, independent, and responsive legislative institutions.

Established by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2005, HDP uses peer-to-peer exchange programs, training seminars for members and staff, and targeted material assistance to build capacity in key areas such as legislative oversight, budget analysis, committee operations, constituent relations, and library and research services.