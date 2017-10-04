Armenia calls for international effort in countering terrorism

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's permanent representative at the United Nations Zohrab Mnatsakanyan stressed the need for international effort in countering terrorism at the Sixth Committee.

The Sixth Committee is the primary forum for the consideration of legal questions in the General Assembly.

Mnatsakanyan said that the five Security Council resolutions adopted in 2017 were of critical importance in addressing various aspects of the international effort in countering terrorism.

While terrorism could not be associated with any religion or nationality, “we should acknowledge evidence pointing at extremists and terrorists targeting specific communities based on their religion or ethnicity,” he said.

"The sufferings of Yazidis, Christians and other ethnic and religious minorities must not remain unaddressed."

Emphasizing the role of media, civil society and religions organization in efforts to enhance dialogue, he noted that Armenia was a State party to 13 conventions related to the fight against terrorism.