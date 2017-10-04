Serj Tankian promotes Armenian Genocide doc "Intent to Destroy"
October 4, 2017 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Frontman of System Of a Down, Armenian-American musician Serj Tankian in an Instagram post on Monday, October 2 urged audiences to go see the move "Intent to Destroy",a film-within-a film that centers on the Armenian Genocide of 1915.
Tankian says the documentary is "a truly remarkable modern story about genocide denial" by Emmy and Oscar nominated director Joe Berlinger.
"It is truly one of the most powerful films I've seen of late. I had the huge honor of scoring the music to the film. @intenttodestroy will open in select theaters mid-Nov. We will also be releasing a full soundtrack of the film at that time," the composer said.
As reported earlier, Abramorama and Gathr Films have acquired North American theatrical rights to the Berlinger documentary "Intent to Destroy".
Abramorama will release the film theatrically on Nov. 10 in New York and Los Angeles followed by select cities nationwide. Gathr Films will then expand the release with one-night-only event screenings through its crowd-sourced theatrical distribution platform Theatrical On Demand.
Produced by Survival Pictures (The Promise), RadicalMedia, and Third Eye Motion Picture Company in association with Bloom Project, Berlinger’s 13th feature-length documentary embeds history with the story of director Terry George’s exploration of the genocide through his film "The Promise". That includes the subsequent campaign launched by genocide deniers.
