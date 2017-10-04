Czech lawmakers visit Armenian Genocide memorial
October 4, 2017 - 15:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of Czech lawmakers, accompanied by member of Armenian parliament Vardan Bostanjyan on Wednesday, October 4 visited the Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
The guests laid flowers at the eternal fire and paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.
Also, the MPs toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (AGMI) to learn more about the tragedy and watch the exhibits displayed there, with president of the Czech Senate Milan Štěch leaving a note in the book of memories.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenian in the Ottoman Empire as genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
