Armenian Genocide play headlines Pan Asian Rep's 41st season

PanARMENIAN.Net - Pan Asian Repertory Theatre has announced its 41st Season of "expanding on themes of social justice and historical amnesia" with the world premiere of the new play "Daybreak"by Joyce Van Dyke, directed by Lucie Tiberghien.

"Daybreak" is a powerful new play that highlights Armenian-American history. Set in three-time periods, the play is inspired by the true stories of two women friends, survivors of the Armenian Genocide and using memory, dreams, music, carries the story of these women into the 21st century to celebrate the endurance of the human spirit.

Chinese American actress and theatre director Tisa Chang shared, "We are proud to collaborate with Joyce Van Dyke to bring the world premiere of Daybreak to diverse groups in New York City with a prestigious award of $30,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts. Daybreak's Opening Night on April 26 is during a week of meaningful Armenian commemoration."

With money earned from her Broadway acting, the Chinese actress established the theatre group Pan Asian Repertory Theatre in 1977, with the intention to make Asian American theater more popular and to open up for Asian Americans actors to find non-stereotypical roles.