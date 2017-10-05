Newly-appointed U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group visits Karabakh
October 5, 2017 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) president Bako Sahakyan on Wednesday, October 4 the newly-appointed U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer who is visiting Artsakh ahead of a summit on the settlement process.
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
"I am aware of the conflict. It is indeed a complicated one, and together with the other co-chairs, we'll periodically visit the region to reach a peaceful resolution of the conflict," he told reporters after the meeting.
As reported earlier, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will visit Baku on October 7, Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov.
