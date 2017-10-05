California legislative delegation starts tour of Armenia and Karabakh
October 5, 2017 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) leads a California legislative delegation tour of Armenia and Karabakh with Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblymember Marc Levine, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and Assemblymember Dante Acosta.
“The California legislative delegation to Armenia is an important step in continuing to strengthen ties between the Republic of Armenia and the State of California,” stated Nazarian.
“During this visit we will have the opportunity to learn about the history, culture, and governmental structure of Armenia.”
The delegation will pay its respects at the Armenian Genocide memorial, meet with the business community, also set to have meetings with Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan,prime minister Ara Haroutyunyan,foreign minister Masis Mayilian, speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan, defense minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan, deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan.
The Delegation arrived in Yerevan on Wednesday, October 4 and will leave Monday October 9.
