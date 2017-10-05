Russia says Armenian specialists helped stop WannaCry attack
October 5, 2017 - 14:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Head of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov has given credit to Armenian IT specialists for helping the country minimize the consequences of WannaCry ransomware attack in Russia.
Bortnikov was addressing the 16th international meeting of the heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies, which started in Krasnodar on Wednesday, October 4.
"In cooperation with colleagues from Armenia, we managed to prevent WannaCry from sneaking into the network of a number of large banks," Bortnikov said.
According to him, the interaction between the two countries helped neutralize the negative consequences of the virus against banking systems in other CSTO countries too.
The ransomware campaign was unprecedented in scale according to Europol, which estimates that around 200,000 computers were infected across 150 countries. According to Kaspersky Lab, the four most affected countries were Russia, Ukraine, India and Taiwan.
Top stories
According to Schofer, the meeting with Sahakyan was quite efficient as the sides discussed issues concerning the peace process.
PanARMENIAN.Net decided to dig into the life and career of the man who inspired generations of Chipmunk lovers across the world.
Clark University history professor Taner Akcam will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Upstander Award from the World Without Genocide.
The facing extradition from Spain to Turkey, which accuses him of "terrorism", urged Madrid not to send him to a country
Partner news
Latest news
Instagram opens shoppable photos to thousands of merchants Shopify has been testing the feature throughout 2017, and the company notes that product tags are only visible to users in the US.
Karabakh deserves Canada's recognition: The Hill Times Hagop Arslanian says Canada needs to address another issue that ultimately concerns human rights, namely the Republic of Artsakh.
Alexis Ohanian calls for more social media authenticity Often, he says, people use current social platforms to create highly filtered and curated versions of themselves.
Horror game “Inmates” by Armenian designer debuting Oct 5 (video) Andreasyan said that he has already come up with ideas for new games but hasn’t decided yet which one he’ll proceed to realize.