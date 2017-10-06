Armenia-U.S. relations in limelight of meeting in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian defense minister Vigen Sargsyan on Thursday, October 5 discussed the country's relations with the United States with a legislative delegation from California.

Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-Sherman Oaks) leads the tour of Armenia with Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblymember Marc Levine, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, and Assemblymember Dante Acosta.

At the meeting in Yerevan, Sargsyan briefed the guests about the situation in the South Caucasus region, the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) contact line with Azerbaijan.

Also, the sides weighed in on a number of issues on the bilateral agenda and the prospects of strengthening ties between Armenia and California in various areas.