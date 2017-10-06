// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

SPI International/Filmbox coming to Armenia

October 6, 2017 - 14:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - SPI International/Filmbox has made its debut in Armenia, launching seven channels on the service provided by the IPTV operator Hybrid Solutions, Boradband TV News reports.

Five of the seven channels – FilmBox, FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox HD, FightBox and Fun&Fastbox HD – have been made available in Russian and English language versions. The remaining two channels are FashionBox and 360TuneBox.

Commenting on the development, Murat Muratoglu, SPI’s head of distribution for MENA, Turkey, APAC, Russia and CIS, Baltics, Bulgaria and Ex-Yugo, said: “With the recent launch in Armenia, SPI/Filmbox continues to expand its distribution footprint in new markets across CEE.

“We are happy to partner with Hybrid Solutions as our first partner in Armenia and to brings SPI channels to their viewers”.

SPI International/Filmbox is a global media company operating more than 30 television channels on five continents.

Augmented Reality T-shirts

Combination of textile and technologies

