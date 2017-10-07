Genocide doc 'Architects of Denial' available on DVD, for download

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Architects of Denial", which chronicles the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and features interviews with, and footage of, such notable public figures as Oscar-winning filmmaker George Clooney, former American president Barack Obama, and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assangeis now available on DVD and for digital download, the film's official Twitter page says.

"Architects of Denial" is a first person account of Genocide through the eyes of survivors. Included are interviews with experts who graphically illustrate the real connection between historical ‘denial’ with present day mass exterminations in conflict zones around the world including Armenia and exclusive footage of politicians caught denying the Armenian Genocide.

This film warns that those responsible for genocides who are not brought to justice and confronted with the truth of their crimes, will only set the stage for more worldwide massacres in the future.

The documentary opened in select theaters in Los Angeles on October 6.

