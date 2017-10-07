Cityzen educational gaming zone opens in Armenia's capital
October 7, 2017 - 13:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cityzen, an educational gaming zone, opened on Friday, October 6 at the Play City entertainment center, where the sector of telecommunications is represented by Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator VivaCell-MTS. The technological center of the company is intended for kids aged 4 and above.
Cityzen is a micro-model of a real urban environment with infrastructure, laws, and institutions. It is a safe educational gaming zone where kids can learn new skills, get new impressions and develop their creative talents.
At VivaCell-MTS tech center, kids will get acquainted with modern technologies and learn about telecommunications through simplified interactive classes, and will shape an understanding of how wireless communication operates. The specially designed game model will help children understand how one can switch from 3G network to 4G network, so that people get a high-speed Internet connection.
“Telecommunications and information technologies at Cityzen are represented at VivaCell-MTS center. Kids can learn the basics of telecommunications, its history, principles of mobile operations; they can learn the difference between, say, 3G and 4G networks. The initiative is important in that it may help in shaping an understanding of various professions from an early age,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.
The VivaCell-MTS center at Cityzen will focus on six directions – mobile technologies, basics of Internet, network administration, Internet security, robotics, and mobile equipment.
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh frontline remained relatively calm over past week The Karabakh frontline units continue retaining the upper hand on the contact line and taking necessary steps to protect their positions.
Sergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: Varsity Maddy Pulman-Jones pays particular focus to the works of Sergei Parajanov, a Soviet film director and artist of Armenian descent.
Armenia's Levon Aronian is definitely the 'man of the month' - ChessBase "On September 30th, he tied the knot with long time girlfriend / fiancée, Arianne Caoili. Quite a momentous September!" ChessBase says.
Yemeni forces say ready to attack Saudi Arabia Sharaf Luqman said the current stage of defending the country and confronting the Saudi-led aggression is the most important one.