Cityzen educational gaming zone opens in Armenia's capital

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cityzen, an educational gaming zone, opened on Friday, October 6 at the Play City entertainment center, where the sector of telecommunications is represented by Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator VivaCell-MTS. The technological center of the company is intended for kids aged 4 and above.

Cityzen is a micro-model of a real urban environment with infrastructure, laws, and institutions. It is a safe educational gaming zone where kids can learn new skills, get new impressions and develop their creative talents.

At VivaCell-MTS tech center, kids will get acquainted with modern technologies and learn about telecommunications through simplified interactive classes, and will shape an understanding of how wireless communication operates. The specially designed game model will help children understand how one can switch from 3G network to 4G network, so that people get a high-speed Internet connection.

“Telecommunications and information technologies at Cityzen are represented at VivaCell-MTS center. Kids can learn the basics of telecommunications, its history, principles of mobile operations; they can learn the difference between, say, 3G and 4G networks. The initiative is important in that it may help in shaping an understanding of various professions from an early age,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The VivaCell-MTS center at Cityzen will focus on six directions – mobile technologies, basics of Internet, network administration, Internet security, robotics, and mobile equipment.