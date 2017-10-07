Yemeni forces say ready to attack Saudi Arabia
October 7, 2017 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The spokesman for the anti-regime Yemeni Army, Brigadier General Sharaf Luqman, stated on Friday, October 6 that his forces are prepared to carry out attacks in Saudi Arabia, Al-Masdar News says.
In remarks on Friday, the spokesman noted that the current stage of defending the country and confronting the Saudi-led aggression is the most important one.
The strategic defense operation aims to foil Saudi-led attempts to launch land attacks across Yemen, Luqman said, according to Yemeni SABA news agency
In this context the Yemeni general revealed that the defense operation will also include swift attacks by the Yemeni allied forces in the Saudi depth and on Saudi posts on the border region with Yemen, in a bid to exhaust the Saud-led forces.
Luqman on the other hand said that the Yemeni forces have recently resorted to air defense system in order to confront the Saudi-led warplanes launching airstrikes and killing Yemeni civilians.
